Kovid-19 in Argentina today: cases and vaccination figures as of 26 March

Covid-19 pandemic registered in Argentina A total of 9,025,257 infected patients, 127,904 dead and 8,835,483 were cured.

Today on March 26, 1,445 new cases were reported, 58 people died and 4,092 cured patients. Whereas the vaccination plan against coronavirus records that 81.32 per cent of the population has already had two doses. These figures are released daily by the Ministry of Health.

The highest number of infected was recorded on January 14, reaching 139,853 positive cases.

Provinces or districts with the most positive cases in the last 14 days: Neuquén (17 cases), Misione (254 cases), Santa Fe (34 cases), Mendoza (19 cases), Corrientes (2 cases)

