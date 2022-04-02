Kovid-19 in Turkey: Coronavirus cases and vaccinations until April 1

The coronavirus pandemic has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations of the virus appear and the world’s vaccination plans move forward. In this 1 April in Turkey According to the detailed description of health officials, 13,367 new cases of Covid-19 patients and 45 deaths were recorded.

Till date, There are a total of 14,873,927 infected with the corona virus in Turkey. and 98,078 deceased.

Turkey ranks eighth among the countries where most people are infected with the corona virus. The top ten list is made as follows: United States of america (81,789,417 cases), India (43,026,736 cases), Brazil (29,975,165 cases), France (25,763,472 cases), Germany (21,459,975 cases), United Kingdom (21.216.874…