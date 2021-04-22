Kovid-19 positive Dhoni’s parents, Sakshi gave health update

Each former India cricketer and father or mother of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise workforce Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been discovered constructive within the Kovid-19 Take a look at. Each have been admitted to the hospital the place they’re present process remedy. Dhoni’s spouse Sakshi has given the well being replace of each of them via Instagram. Sakshi wrote on Instagram Story that each of them are secure and each are being taken excellent care of.

He wrote in his Instagram story, ‘Thanks all. My mother-in-law is secure now and each are being taken excellent care of. Your restoration will likely be faster with the prayers of your folks. Dhoni is presently in Mumbai to take part within the IPL. CSK performed their final match towards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 21 April. CSK gained by 18 runs and likewise reached the highest within the factors desk.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming stated CSK would monitor the situation of Dhoni’s dad and mom, who’re present process remedy at a hospital in Ranchi after being discovered constructive for Kovid-19. After CSK’s win towards KKR on Wednesday, Fleming stated the state of affairs was nonetheless beneath management. Fleming stated, “From the administration viewpoint, we’re nicely conscious of the state of affairs of his household and a help system has been ready for Dhoni and his household. Proper now the state of affairs is beneath management however we are going to monitor it for the subsequent few days.