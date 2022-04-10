Kovid cases rising in Shanghai, food supply problem remains

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) – Shanghai on Sunday reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, as residents of China’s most populous city complained and worried over food and basic supplies. Spread that more cities could soon be in the same position.

The streets of the locked-down financial center of 26 million people remained largely silent as only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery workers or those with special permissions are allowed out under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy.

Shanghai’s case count is lower than some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of Shanghai’s local cases, 1,006 were symptomatic on Sunday, while 23,937 were classified. ,