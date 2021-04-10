Krack Movie (On Tv) World Television Premiere Check Date, Time & Channel Name – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

The most versatile, iconic and widely known actor Ravi Teja has made a big comeback on the big screen. Ravi Teja captured the silver screen with his appearance in his ongoing release Crack. He comes again, winning the hearts of the audience. The actor has a large fan base as he amazed the audience with each of his performances. This time too the actor did the same and Crack emerged as another Telugu blockbuster. Now Crack World television premiere is coming to thrill the audience with Crack. Therefore, all the people who have missed the opportunity to enjoy the film in theaters get ready for it on your television screen.

Crack movie

Crack World is all set to air on the television premiere Star Mother. However, the channel has not yet provided the date and time of the premiere. We will get back to you soon with the crack deadline and time. In addition, Crack was released on 9 January 2021. This triggered a flight acknowledging the reaction of the audience. It retains its steady pace and unprecedented box office numbers throughout its journey. The film is still receiving funds in its kitty.

In addition, it is considered to be the 66th film of lead actor Ravi Teja. Crack is the third collaboration of directors Gopichand and Ravi Teja after Don Seenu in 2010 and Balupu released in 2013. Now, the pair stun the audience again with Crack in 2021. Before the film went on floors, the film’s director claimed that Crack was not a remake of any film. It is an original film inspired by many true events that took place in many states of Telugu.

In addition, Crack has praised the positive reviews and feedback from critics. As we reported, the film grossed Rs 10 crore within two days of its release. The film has left its production budget behind by collecting ₹ 23 crore in its opening weekend. It came with its first week box office collection of ₹ 40.8 crore and still continues at the same pace after its first week. According to the latest box office reports, the film earned ores 60.6 crore against a production budget of ₹ 16.5 crore and emerged as a super-hit.

The crack is directed by Gopichand Malini and b under the production banner of Saraswati Films Division. Made by Madhu. It is edited by Naveen Nuli and the film’s cinematography is handled by GK Vishnu. Ravi Teja Crack as well as Shruti Haasan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are in the lead roles. We’ll get back to you with the rest of the crack WTP information, so stay with the social telecast until then.

