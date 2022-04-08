Kramtorsk railway station attack in Ukraine: death toll rises to 50 including five children

Two rockets hit the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine. The boss of the Ukrainian railway company condemned the “deliberate strike” on his Telegram channel.

AThe governor of the region announced Friday that at least 50 people, including five children, were killed in a missile attack on eastern Ukraine’s Kramatorsk railway station, where civilians were being evacuated.

“Fifty dead including five children. The number of victims at the moment after the strike of Russian occupation troops at Kramatorsk station, “wrote on Telegram messaging Pavlo Kirilenko, …