KRC Genk and STVV together in Play-off 2?

Anderlecht or AA Gent in Play-off 1, the last day of play in regular competition on Sunday, is at stake even more. Will Racing Genk stay ahead of arch rival STVV? They both can still make it to play-off 2. After all, there is another possibility.

KRC Genk is in eighth place with one match played. STVV also counts 48 out of 99, but the Genkies’ goal odds are much better (+17 vs -1). If Genk wins in the field of the final Sering, he is certain to take part in Play-off 2.

If the Canaries also win – at home against Standard – there is still something in it for trainer Bernd Hollerbach’s team. current number seven sporting charleroi 51 points are counted. The Zebras did nothing at Anderlecht (4–0) on Sunday and still play at home against Zulte Waregem, having received a football lesson from STVV (0–2) on Saturday. Genk and STVV both win 51 points and one more match in that scenario.

“That Genk and Saint-Truden are brothers next to each other after 33 match days …