KRC Genk has no advantage from KAS Eupen and continues to fight for play-off 2.

KRC Genk and KAS Eupen have called off match day 33. And it provided the necessary spectacle in Limburg.

KRC Genk had to beat KAS Eupen from the point of view of the fight for play-off 2 after STVV’s victory in Zulte Waregem. And then it was on deck against the Ostkantoners. It ended up as a walk in the park.

Ten minutes later, Genk was awarded a converted penalty by Paul Onuachu. Otherwise in the first half, there were a few more chances, but Onuachu had to wait until the stroke of half-time to make 2-0 from the spot.

Soon after coffee, Ito closed the books for the Ostkantoners, the rest of the second half being really a measure for nothing. After a while, Onuachu completed his hat-trick, and with that the stocking ended.

Heinen also took a 5–0 lead in the final leg. The Limburgers are thus in full battle for the top-8 on a match day from the end and can thus go wild for a full play-off 2. in front of