KRC Genk overtakes Eupen with forfeit score and continues to claim Europe play-offs

KRC Genk put his fate in his own hands through a well-marked home win against Eupen (5–0). Racing must play at least as standard on Sunday as STVV at home in Sering to ensure a ticket to Play-off 2.

Bernd Stork picked up new boys against Eupen. Six of the seven potential basic players, who trained for two weeks at Genk without international obligations, made their debuts. Bongonda, who only trained for the first time on Saturday, fell to the core just like Munoz and the ailing Thorstwaite. As a result, Sadick-Mackenzie formed a centre-back pairing, Ouattara held on to the defense and Oyen was given a starting position as a left winger.

fail start

But just because you have two caps and some long flights under your belt, doesn’t mean you can’t shine in the next league match. The evidence was provided by Junya Ito, who from…