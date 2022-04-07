Kremlin warns of similar reaction after sanctions against Putin’s daughters

The Kremlin will provide a response similar to US sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters. Said this spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.

“This is something that is difficult to understand and explain,” he also said, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new series of sanctions against Russia, following revelations that dozens of civilians were killed in Ukraine’s Butya city.

The sanctions target the two largest banks in Russia as well as relatives of Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. Putin is about his two eldest daughters.

Peskov also said that a new law passed by the US Congress on increasing arms supplies to Ukraine would have a “negative effect”.