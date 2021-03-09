ENTERTAINMENT

Krish designing Chaya fights for welfare? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Published by TheMiracleTechDeskMarch 09, 2021

It is already known that Pawan Kalyan – Krish film is a period film. The story is based on a 17th-century heritage drama. The team is working towards building time-appropriate sets and assets for the film, while there is another interesting update about the film.

The action sequences are special in any Pawan Kalyan film and Krrish is eager to get a stunt for PSPK27 like never before in Telugu films. The director is said to have adopted the idea of ​​’Shadow Fights’ from the most popular video game and is conceptualizing a similar one for an action sequence in the film # PSPK27.

Nidhi Aggarwal is playing the female lead in the film while AM ​​Ratnam is producing it. Pawan Kalyan joined the set for parts of the shooting and later Ayyappanam Koshiyum went on to shoot the remake. He will soon join the shoot for PSPK27.

