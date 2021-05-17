ENTERTAINMENT

Krish Takes Revenge On Rishita Today’s Written Episode

Pandya Store 17th May 2021: Krish Takes Revenge On Rishita Today's Written Episode



The recent episode of Pandya Store starts with where Rishita complains to Dev against Krish due to his worst behaviour. She mentions that he has done inappropriate behaviour meanwhile, Gautum says that he will apologize to her for sure. Meanwhile, Dev makes Rishita understand that she is an elder to him so forgive him for that. Then he overturns the conversation and informs Gautum that the meeting has been done successfully. Rishita goes from there and says that he only cares about his business, not for her. Another side, Shiva fixes speakers to create such a horrible atmosphere to make Risghita scare.

Then Dev takes Rishita and she starts retaliating with him by saying that he always prefers his family first besides her, which is not appropriate enough. Then says that he did not make Krish understand to apologizes to her, Dev makes her understand that Krish is not mature enough and he can not bear it if someone talks badly with Gautum. Even Gautum slapped him for his mistake and if she wants to get respect, so she will also give some respect to the elders. On the other hand, Krish is preparing himself to make Rishita afraid because he wants to teach her a lesson.

After that, Suman gives some money to Prafulla and says to distribute it to poor and needy people. Meanwhile, Prafulla says to Anita to make Khichdi for them but Suman interrupts her and says that Anita also got exhausted. So she can make it by herself, Prafulla taunts her in a hilarious way by saying that she is a daughter of her, who can not see her in the pain. She mentions that Suman can not feel this because God did not give her daughter, fortunate people get the girl baby as a daughter by god.

Then Shiva sees Raavi and wonders that maybe she has told everything to Dhara about Krish meanwhile, he pretends to be unconscious. Then She brings water for him so that he can get his senses back, and when he gets normal he pushes her away. Then says that she should not have broken his promise. Another side, Suman agrees with Prafulla and says that maybe the son could forget their mother after marriage. But Daughters always takes care of their parents.

Then Krish does makeup and gets ready to take ghosts attire to make Rishita afraid, and says that she can not make herself save from him for sure. Meanwhile, Gautum tries to cross their way but Shiva takes him and hides at the correct time. But Gautum gets some glimpse regarding them, but meanwhile, Shiva overturned the conversation. So do not forget to watch it on Starplust at 07:30 pm and for more updates stay connected with us.

