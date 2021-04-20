Krishna Mets With An Accident

LATEST

Today's Pratigya 2 Written Episode 20th April 2021: Krishna Meets With An Accident



One of many outstanding Hindi tv present Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya has returned lately with its second season amusing viewers at its peak. Pratigya is taken into account one of the crucial entertaining reveals on the small display. Properly, the primary season of the present had been premiered on 7 December 2009 that includes Pooja Gaur and Arhaan Behl within the main roles. The primary season of the present has been concluded on 27 October 2012. Now, after a complete of 9 years, the second season of the present is again on Star Bharat on 15 March 2021. It airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Saturday at 12:30 PM.

Properly, the second season of the present is extending the plot of its earlier season. Anupam Shyam is reprising his roles as an antagonist whereas Chetan Hansraj has these days joined the adobe with the second season. Some extra characters have been added to the solid of Pratigya 2. Properly, it’s nice that the present doesn’t take a lot time to get its tempo again. It began receiving a beneficial response from the viewers. Nevertheless, a variety of issues have been modified with the continued season of the Pratigya 2.

Now, Pratigya has turn into a famend Public prosecutor of Prayagraj. The Thakur Household has stops all type of felony actions that they used to carry out of their earlier days. Now, the household resides a easy and respectable life. The lead character Pooja Gaur has introduced again her wonderful chemistry together with Arhaan Behll sharing the display alongside that includes in main roles. The critics additionally praised the present and regarded it as a terrific present on ladies empowerment due to the robust character of Pratigya within the present.

Properly, within the newest episode of the present we’re going to watch that Krishna Singh has met with a severe accident and his situation is immensely important. Pratigya, Thakur Sajjan Singh, and Sumitra Singh praying for Krishna. However immediately Krishna dealing with problem in respiratory. All of the docs are attempting to avoid wasting him. The most recent sneak peek ends with Sajjan Singh is crying and Pratigya is in shock.

The present is created by Rajan Shahi and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It’s produced by Pearl Gray and Rajan Shahi below the manufacturing banner of Director’s Kut Productions. The second season has been aired a complete of 30 episodes but. Seize all of the upcoming episodes on Star Bharat from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM. You can even depend on Social Telecast for Pratigya 2 written episode replace.

