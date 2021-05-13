Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) : TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More
Krishna Sundari is a Kannada dubbed television serial. Its original show titled Krishna Tulasi was released in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Aishwarya H and Dileep R Shetty in the lead roles. It is the story of Shyama, who despite being dark skinned. She faces many problems, due to discrimination of her skin color. However, she is talented and sets out on a journey, to create an identity for herself. It is premiered on 17 May 2021.
|Name
|Krishna Sundari
|Main Cast
|Aishwarya H
Dileep R Shetty
|Genre
|Drama
|Director
|Me Syed
|Co-director
|Naveen Kilaru
|Producer
|K. Raghavendra Rao
|Editor
|Not Available
|DoP
|Sai Madhukar
|Screenplay
|Gangotri Viswanath
|Lyrics
|Mounasri Mallik
|Music
|Sai Madhukar
|DoP
|Chandra Mohan
|Executive Producer
|K Madhavi
|Production Designer
|Bhaskar Pokala
|Production Executive
|Prabhakara Rao Mamillapalli
|Production House
|RK Teleshow
Cast
The complete cast of TV show Krishna Sundari :
Aishwarya H
As : Shyama
Dileep R Shetty
As: Akhil
Lakshmi Siddaiah
As: Vasantha
JL Srinivas
As: Ananda Gajapathi Verma
Nakshatra
As : Sanjana
Pavitranath
As: Mallikarjun
Priyanka Shivanna
As : Aishwariya
Shri tejaa
As : Govind
Radhika Reddy
As : Vaidedhi
Swathi
As: Shoba
Srinivas
As : Ashok Verma
Ajay
As : Narayana
Aadhya paruchuri
As: Roopa Rani
Sathwik
As : Kittu
Prathyusha Ponnapalli
As: Haripriya
Roopa Reddy
As: Guruvamma
Suhan Ghori
As : Arun Verma
Time
Krishna Sundari will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. The show will also available to online streaming on Zee5 site. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Channel Name
|Zee Kannada
|Show Timings
|Monday to Friday at 7pm
|Running Time
|20-22 Minutes
|Starting Date
|17 May 2021
|Language
|Kannada
|Original Language
|Telugu
|Country
|India
Promo
