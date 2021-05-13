ENTERTAINMENT

Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Krishna Sundari is a Kannada dubbed television serial. Its original show titled Krishna Tulasi was released in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Aishwarya H and Dileep R Shetty in the lead roles. It is the story of Shyama, who despite being dark skinned. She faces many problems, due to discrimination of her skin color. However, she is talented and sets out on a journey, to create an identity for herself. It is premiered on 17 May 2021.

Name Krishna Sundari
Main Cast Aishwarya H
Dileep R Shetty
Genre Drama
Director Me Syed
Co-director Naveen Kilaru
Producer K. Raghavendra Rao
Editor Not Available
DoP Sai Madhukar
Screenplay Gangotri Viswanath
Lyrics Mounasri Mallik
Music Sai Madhukar
DoP Chandra Mohan
Executive Producer K Madhavi
Production Designer Bhaskar Pokala
Production Executive Prabhakara Rao Mamillapalli
Production House RK Teleshow

Cast

The complete cast of TV show Krishna Sundari :

Aishwarya H

Aishwarya H

As : Shyama

Dileep R Shetty

Dileep R Shetty

As: Akhil

Lakshmi Siddaiah

Lakshmi Siddaiah

As: Vasantha

JL Srinivas

NA Image

As: Ananda Gajapathi Verma

Nakshatra

As : Sanjana

Pavitranath

As: Mallikarjun

Priyanka Shivanna

As : Aishwariya

Shri tejaa

As : Govind

Radhika Reddy

As : Vaidedhi

Swathi

As: Shoba

Srinivas

As : Ashok Verma

Ajay

As : Narayana

Aadhya paruchuri

As: Roopa Rani

Sathwik

As : Kittu

Prathyusha Ponnapalli

As: Haripriya

Roopa Reddy

As: Guruvamma

Suhan Ghori

As : Arun Verma

Time

Krishna Sundari will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. The show will also available to online streaming on Zee5 site. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Zee Kannada
Show Timings Monday to Friday at 7pm
Running Time 20-22 Minutes
Starting Date 17 May 2021
Language Kannada
Original Language Telugu
Country India

Promo

Krishna Sundari - New Show - Starts 17th May, Monday - Promo - Zee Kannada

