Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

The complete cast of TV show Krishna Sundari :

Aishwarya H

As : Shyama

Dileep R Shetty

As: Akhil

Lakshmi Siddaiah

As: Vasantha

JL Srinivas

As: Ananda Gajapathi Verma

Nakshatra

As : Sanjana

Pavitranath

As: Mallikarjun

Priyanka Shivanna

As : Aishwariya

Shri tejaa

As : Govind

Radhika Reddy

As : Vaidedhi

Swathi

As: Shoba

Srinivas

As : Ashok Verma

Ajay

As : Narayana

Aadhya paruchuri

As: Roopa Rani

Sathwik

As : Kittu

Prathyusha Ponnapalli

As: Haripriya

Roopa Reddy

As: Guruvamma

Suhan Ghori

As : Arun Verma

Time

Krishna Sundari will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. The show will also available to online streaming on Zee5 site. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Zee Kannada Show Timings Monday to Friday at 7pm Running Time 20-22 Minutes Starting Date 17 May 2021 Language Kannada Original Language Telugu Country India

Promo

