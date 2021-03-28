Krishna, who is famous for the stout runout controversy, we do not have the right to decide – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

There was a lot of discussion about Ben Stokes’ runout in the second ODI played between India and England. Despite Stokes being on the bat line, the third umpire called the English batsman notout, for which Team India captain Virat Kohli also expressed displeasure on the field. Meanwhile, the famous Krishna, who is playing his first international series, has said on the runout of Stokes that we do not have the right to decide and the right person is sitting to deliver the decision.

After the second ODI match, the famous Krishna said, ‘We are not here to decide what is right, the right person is sitting there and I think they did what they could. We are not going to comment on him. ” Stokes, in the 26th over of England’s innings, ran for two runs, but Kuldeep Yadav, fielding there, showed quickness and hit straight on the stumps, after which The on-field umpire sent the decision to the third umpire. The replays clearly showed that Stokes’ bat was on the line, but the third umpire called him a notout after watching several times. Stokes was batting for 31 at the time and played a match-winning innings of 99 runs.

A video of Virat Kohli regarding this runout of Stokes was also quite viral, in which he was trying to talk to the on-field umpire. However, umpire Nitin Menon completely ignored Virat’s talk. In response to India’s target of 337 runs, England were given a strong start by Johnny Bairstow and Jason Roy adding 110 runs for the first wicket. But the real story started after this. After Roy’s dismissal, a strong 175-run partnership for the second wicket between English batsman Bairstow and Stokes left India out of the match. Apart from Stokes, Johnny Bairstow scored 124 off 112 balls while playing Atishi innings.