Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi Malayalam Movie Released On OTT Zee5, Review, Cast, Story, Plot

Another much-awaited and anticipating film is going to release on the OTT platform. After knowing that the enthusiasm among the people for the digital world is raising very high, the filmmakers are releasing their upcoming movies digitally. As we all know, due to the Covid-19, people are unable to watch the movie in theatres. Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain its viewers with a brand new Malayalam movie titled “Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi” which is scheduled to be released on April 11, 2021 (Tomorrow). In this article, you will get all the needed information about the movie such as release date, story, star cast, etc.

Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi Movie Review

The movie is directed by Sooraj Tom and produced by Noble Jose under the production banner Peppercorn Studios. Cinematography and screenplay have done by Jithu Damodar and Anand Madhusoodhanan respectively. The editing credit goes to Kiran Das. The music composed by Anand Madhusoodhanan and lyrics written by Harinarayan. Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Saniya Iyyappan are playing the lead role and many others actors will be seen in supporting roles in the movie.

Star Cast Name of “Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi”

Vishnu Unnikrishnan

Saniya iyyappan

Vijilesh

Santosh damodar

Dharmajan Bolgatty

Jomon K John

Joy John Antony

Tomy Kumbidikkaran

Abijah Sivakala

Sherin

Baby Sreelakshmi

The actors who will be seen in the movie and performing the important role in the movie are very talented and experienced as they have worked in many hit movies and gained popularity for their extraordinary work. In this movie, the actors have performed exceptionally and gave justice to their respected roles. Vishnu Unnikrishnan essays the lead role who is an Indian actor and screenwriter as well. She acts mostly in Malayalam movies.

Saniya Iyappan playing the main female lead role, she is also an Indian actress who mostly known for her roles in Queen and Lucifer. She received Best Female Debut-South at Filmfare Award in 2018. If we talk about the trailer, it has got 3.2 million views and liked by 43K viewers. The viewers loved the trailer and their reaction is positive. Now, the viewers are keenly waiting to watch the movie.

Literally, the promo looks promising and full of entertainment. The makers decided to release the movie directly on the OTT platform. The movie will be streamed on April 11, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. If you want to watch the movie then you need to buy a subscription to the Amazon Prime Video app so that you can enjoy all streaming movies. Stay tuned with us for many more interesting updates.