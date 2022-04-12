Krispy Kreme is matching the price of a dozen donuts to a gallon of gas

(CNN) – The price of gas may hit you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things up a bit.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

Promotion Will only be available on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price of the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed donuts should cost $4.11. It’s a pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

Promotion ends on May 4.

