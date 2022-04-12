Krispy Kreme matches the cost of a dozen donuts to America’s average gas price

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) — Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it will reduce the price of a basic glazed dozen donuts to less than the average price for a gallon of regular gas.

“We know everyone could use a little donut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said. Website, “So for the next four Wednesdays, we’re helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed® Dozens by pricing them at the national average price of 1 gallon of regular gas.”

Krispy Kreme every Wednesday from 13th April…