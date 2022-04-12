Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen glazed donuts for the average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is tapping its “strategic donut reserve” in an effort to offset higher gas prices for Americans.

Sweet Treat Series Announced This Week That he would sell a dozen original glazed donuts for the average US price of a gallon of regular gas. This offer will run from Wednesday, April 13 to May 4.

Prices in pump and energy markets around the world have risen in recent weeks. Russia’s war with Ukraine, Last month, President Joe Biden announced that the US would release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months in an effort to reduce gas prices. America’s national average rises…