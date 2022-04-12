Krispy Kreme to ‘sweeten the recent pain at the pump’ with Delicious deal

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Paying more than $4 a gallon for gas might taste sour in your mouth, but how about a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for only $4? Very cute, isn’t it?

The North Carolina-based company announced this week that since they know “everyone can use a little donut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” they’re offering four weeks of original glazed dozen by offering two dozen original glazed drinks. Starting promotions. Average price of a gallon of gas.

For the next four Wednesdays, starting April 13, participating stores will sell a dozen donuts to customers, which is the national average for one gallon of regular gas. Pricing will be based on average reported by AAA.

As of Tuesday morning, a dozen original glazes cost $10.49.

The…