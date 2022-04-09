Krista Miller set to star in ‘Shrink’ on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ adds Krista Miller to its lineup for upcoming comedies shrinkStarring Harrison Ford, Jason Segel and Jessica Williams.

as reported by deadline,

Krista Miller (Head of the Classroom) is set as a lead opposite Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy series co-creator/executive of Seagull and Ted Lasso. Producer/showrunner is written and executive produced by Bill. Lawrence and star-writer-producer Brett Goldstein.

shrink is a comedy series about a bereaved doctor. From apple: