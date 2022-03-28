Kristen Stewart digs her heels at the 2022 Oscars

tomorrow night, wig The star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana, rocked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a white button-down (that was barely buttoned), a sleek black blazer, and — wait for it — Went in shorts. While we’re obsessed with Stewart’s unconventional, head-to-toe Chanel look, it’s the choice she made post-red carpet that we’re saluting even more. After gracing Hollywood’s biggest fan…