Kristen Stewart got the support of fiancé Dylan Meyer at one last pre-Oscars event!

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer hold hands as they approach Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Saturday night (March 26) at the Polo Lounge in Los Angeles.

This is only the second time the couple has walked the red carpet together for a long time! She made her red carpet debut just a few weeks ago 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month.

kristen She has a huge night ahead of her tonight as she has been nominated for an Oscar for her work in Spencer. just Jared There will be live updates throughout the night so stay tuned and watch the Academy Awards.

kristen And dialing were first linked back in 2019 and announced their engagement in November 2021.

