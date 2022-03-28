Kristen Stewart joined by fiancé Dylan Meyer at the pre-Oscars party – E! Online

The night before the big show!

on Saturday 26 March, Kristen Stewart and fiancé Dylan Meyer Chanel and Charles Finch attended a star-studded dinner the next day celebrating the 2022 Oscars. Holding hands as they arrive at an event held at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stewart, who has been nominated for her lead performance in: Princess Diana In wig—her first Oscar nod, wearing a strapless black and white patterned mini dress and matching lace-up pumps. Meyer wore a black button-up vest and matching mini skirt, paired with matching strappy heels.

Stewart and Meyer have been seen together several times since the actress’ announcement Howard Stern Show She got engaged in November and her fiancé proposed to her.

He didn’t reveal his…