Kristen Stewart says her sexuality is ‘confusing to other people’ but she doesn’t ‘hide’ (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Actress and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart has said that coming across as bisexual was “confusing to other people”, but she doesn’t want to “hide anything” from her fans.

talking to Mirror Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, Stewart revealed that she’s struggled to keep her personal life open to fans — she’s engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer — while keeping some things a secret.

She told the newspaper: “As an actor, you just want to reveal yourself. And so, being like ‘Wait, but not here’ is actually counter-intuitive. in my personal life? what is that? I’m an actor.

“I really don’t want …