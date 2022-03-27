Kristen Stewart says her sexuality is ‘confusing to other people’

Kristen Stewart has said she thinks her sexuality has proved ‘confused’ to people, adding that it can be difficult to ‘find the right words for it’.

talking to MirrorStewart said: “I think the hardest part is finding the right words for it, because everyone’s experience is different.

“As an actor, you just want to reveal yourself. And so, it’s really counter-intuitive to say, ‘Wait, but not here.’ In my personal life? What is that? I am an actor.



credit: Alamy

“I really don’t want a private life. I don’t want the details of my life to be disgustingly consumed and objectified. But at the same time Time I don’t want to hide anything.”