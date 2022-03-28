Kristen Stewart Swapped Her Oscar 2022 Heels For A Comfort Shoe Almost Immediately — See Photos

Kristen Stewart was clearly tired of carrying the burden of being a style icon at the Oscars 2022, as she underwent an instant post-red carpet outfit change.

When Kristen first hit the Oscars red carpet, she completed it with a custom Chanel ‘fit, shorts. Stylist Tara Svennen was responsible for the impeccable outfit and accessorised the red carpet-ready look with Chanel stiletto heels and lots of jewelry.

In what’s probably the most relatable moment of the entire evening, Kristen chose to swap out her heels for Chanel loafers as she walked off the red carpet — quite literally – And journalists saw him As soon as he changed. “Kristen Stewart immediately changed out of heels and into flats the second she walked off the red carpet. Amen, girl, “…