Kristen Stewart takes off her heels as soon as she walks the Oscars red carpet—Pics. see

Later in the evening switched to a completely different channel for Stewart. Vanity Fair after the party. This time she chose a black lace gown, socks and platform sandals. A nice combination of fashionable and comfortable!

The after party outfit changed! Stephanie Keenan / VF22, Getty

This is hardly the first time Stewart has made flat shoes a red-carpet staple. She often pairs them with suits for a sophisticated yet charming look. In 2016 he also wearing blue sneakers On the Cannes red carpet, despite the festival’s semi-official policy that women should wear heels. In 2018 she protested again on the red carpet by completely removing her shoes.

On and off the red carpet, she’s a lace-up devotee. As of 2012, he wearing ten different pairs of sneakers to various events.

