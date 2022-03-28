Kristen Stewart Wears a Custom Chanel Shorts Suit to the Oscars 2022

In fact, it’s hard to think of any other ambassador who embodies the modern approach to Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s home—with an attitude laden with sweet pearls—absolutely. Svennan explains that Viard and Stewart’s meeting of minds makes the partnership more than just a typical designer and model landscape. “They love music and art, share bold elegance and a flair for fashion,” Tara said, adding that a mutual desire to push boundaries makes for great teamwork. No one wears a Chanel bouquet quite like Kristen.

A closer look at Chanel Fine Jewelry’s Gunse Noir spinel necklace with onyx, spinel, and diamonds in 18k white gold. angela white

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been taken away from his tweed on occasion. During the press tour…