Kristen Stewart Wore a Short Suit to the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet — See Photos

The Oscars 2022 have arrived and to absolutely no one’s surprise, Kristen Stewart brought out one of her best ‘fits’ yet. always stylish wig Wearing a shorter version on the formal look, the star continued her reign as the ruler of the impressive suit fit.

Unlike his previous formalwear ‘fit’, his Oscars 2022 suit consisted of short black shorts and a matching suit jacket. Under a black satin coat, she wore a white button-down shirt. She left most of the shirt unbuttoned and added a few necklaces, including a pearl chain. Her look is of course that of Chanel.

Kristen Stewart at the Oscars 2022. angela white

She completed the look with a pair of black heels and a subtle glam routine. Her hair was parted deeply to one side and was showing a hint of wavy. It appeared through…