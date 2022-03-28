Kristen Stewart wore short shorts, took off her shoes at the Oscars 2022

Kristen Stewart is always one of the breakers of the rules.

The actress wore a custom suit from Chanel, teamed with super-short shorts, on the Oscars 2022 red carpet on Sunday.

The bespoke black jacket, white chiffon blouse (buttoned from her navel) and black shorts were a bold change from the usual gowns seen at the Academy Awards.

With Chanel pumps in her bold shorts suit and the brand’s “Gans noir spinel” diamond and onyx necklace to evoke Bolo tie, the Oscar nominee teased her hair to one side to add to her rock star vibe.

Few have dared to play their game at the Oscars; Winona Ryder, Pharrell and Demi Moore are the only stars to have ever worn shorts on the Oscars red carpet in the past.