Kristen Stewart wore shorts on the Oscars red carpet

(CNN) – Kristen Stewart Arrived at the Oscars red carpet in shorts,

Actress, Who has been nominated for the role of Princess Diana in “Spencer” wore black shorts paired with a white top with a plunging neckline and a black tuxedo blazer, designed by Chanel.

Stewart is nominated for Best Actress his first Oscar nomination, A debate broke out among fans on Twitter whether her look was too casual.

As for being nominated, Stewart recently told ET: “I’m really amazed and incredibly shaken, shocked and just stunned”,