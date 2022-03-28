Kristen Stewart wore shorts to the 2022 Oscars

Kristen Stewart is like a red carpet chameleon; She has the ability to take off the most romantic dresses and give us a dose of Old Hollywood glamour, but she’s also got an undeniable edge, meaning she’s at home with an equally more sensual, punk-rock appeal. Last night at the 2022 Academy Awards, the actress decided to forgo the expected red-carpet gown in favor of some super-short shorts.

Stewart, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the Princess Diana biopic, wig — her first Oscar nomination ever — walked the red carpet in a full Chanel look, which consisted of a custom-made black satin jacket and matching shorts, paired with a white chiffon shirt and black court shoes. He wore the shirt buttonless to his navel, which showed…