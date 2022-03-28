Kristen Stewart’s minuscule Chanel shorts broke every Oscar fashion rule

In the age of rampant crop tops and microminis, showing off skin isn’t necessarily shocking anymore. Zendaya has made the now-glowing red-carpet look a signature look over the years, so it almost made sense when she rocked a Valentino ensemble with a cropped blouse and long skirt to tonight’s Oscars.

But when Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart appeared at the event in a Chanel suit with short shorts, it turned the Dolby Theater’s thermometer up several degrees. Indeed, it appeared to be the first pair of hot pants in Oscars red carpet history.