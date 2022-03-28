Kristen Stewart’s Oscars 2022 red carpet makeup

The master of the signature beauty look, Kristen Stewart is our poster girl for polished rock ‘n’ roll glamour.

Her delicate features on the red carpet often show off live-in smoky eye makeup and a hint of nude lipstick that look effortless together (though we know they’re not). Plus, her creamy complexion is always full of sparkle, a purposeful luxury touch that accentuates her tomboyish infallibility.

The vibe was no different last night at the 2022 Oscars, with the actress keeping “her makeup look classic and authentic Kristen,” as her long-time makeup artist Jillian Dempsey explains.

