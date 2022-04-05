Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron make out in steamy photo shoot

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron got hot and heavy in a steamy photoshoot for their unusual James jewelry line.

Cavalry, 35, posted a picture On Monday he sat at the bar with his legs wrapped around a Bachelor Nation fan and stood at the bar. The two looked into each other’s eyes for a long time.

The pair shot several photos on the set of a western ranch in Joshua Tree National Park, California, which also featured reality stars.

Cavallari changed his outfit several times – one a blue maxi dress with brown boots, the other yellow shorts with an orange crop top and brown cowgirl boots, and the third a pair of brown leather pants and light brown. K crop top with black color design. ,