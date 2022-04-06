Kristin Cavallari says she is ‘ready for a relationship’

Two Years After Her Breakup With Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler, Laguna Beach Star Kristin Cavallari She said that she is finally ready for another relationship. In an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, Cavallari told fans he needed to “take time to work through some of the overwhelming stuff.”

“I dated a little bit here and there but no one was serious. I am finally at a place where I am ready for a relationship,” she said.

When asked if she would remarry, Mountain “Yes,” Starr continued, “I still believe a lot in marriage and I’ve grown tremendously over the past two years, so I’ll enter a new relationship as a different person who really loves me. excites.”

Cavallari advised his followers to “…