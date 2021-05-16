ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Sanon posed stylish in denim look, pictures went viral

Kriti Sanon is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood and she has worked in many films till now. This actress always has the ability to win people’s hearts with her character.

For information, let us know that Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti in 2014, Tiger Shroff was also seen with her in this film. Recently some pictures of Kriti Sanon are getting viral.

You can see in these pictures that she looks very stylish in a denim look and in terms of beauty she is no less than an angel.

If we talk about his upcoming project, nowadays he is busy shooting for a wolf film, Varun Dhawan will be seen with him in this film.

