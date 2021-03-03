ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Shetty a lovely accent

recently Sudheer babu Starred in a short video and talked about his upcoming Telugu film Mohana Krishna starring by Indraganti and urged his fans to guess the title by the clue in the video. Nek Din, Sudhir Babu revealed the title Aa Ammai Gurinchi Micu Chepally. In this film, he will share screen space with Kriti Shetty, who is doing a blast in her recently released film Uppana Ki Shaan, which has been a blockbuster at the box office.

The upcoming film marks the third collaboration between Sudhir Babu and Mohana krishna indrajanti After the romantic entertainer Sammohanam and the action thriller V. Now as per the latest update, Kriti Shetty will be seen pronouncing Telangana in Sudhir Babu and Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s film ‘Amma Ammi Guinchi Micu Chepali’.

Regarding this upcoming film Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Chepali, Kriti Shetty says that she strongly believes that this is a story that we all will love and cherish.

The upcoming film will feature cinematography by PG Vinda, edited by Marshak’s Venkatesh, music composer Vivek Sagar. Apart from the lead pair, Aa Ammai Gurinchi Micu Chepali also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Vanella Kishore and Srinivas Avasarla in pivotal roles.

