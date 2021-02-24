Kriti Shetty charged six times

Kriti Shetty She is one of the talented actresses of the Telugu film industry and is currently studying in her recently released film Uppana Ki Shaan, which has turned a money spinner at the box office. Vaipanava Tej is in the lead role of Uppena, played by Buchi Babu Sana and debuted Kriti Shetty. Sources close to Uppena’s team revealed that she received a remuneration of Rs 6 lakh for playing the female lead in Uppena. And now Kriti Shetty has increased her fees six times.

Kriti Shetty is charging Rs 60 lakh for her upcoming projects. The producers are all set to cash-in on her craze in the Telugu film industry. Currently she is filled with offers in the film industry.

Kriti Shetty is currently working with Natural Star Granny In an upcoming film Shyam Sinha Roy. Nani is known for choosing new scripts and is seen experimenting with her special project once again. Fans of Kriti Shetty are also excited to know more about the films.

As per the latest report, Trivikram Srinivas is considering playing a female lead under his directorial name Kriti Shetty in which Junior NTR will play the lead role.