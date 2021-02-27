Kriti Shetty priced after Uppena? – TheMiracleTech

Mumbai girl Kriti Shetty made a sensational debut in Tollywood with her recent blockbuster film Uppena. Kriti played magic on her fans with her brilliant looks and good acting skills in the role of a beautiful college girl in Bebamma.

In Tollywood and even Kollywood, the work is now being filled with offerings made with prestigious banners. To cash in on his craze, Kriti said that he has increased his remuneration. Apparently, the talented beauty is now demanding Rs 1 crore from the makers of Nani’s next project.

The film will be directed by Sukumar’s former Protection Srikanth and Virat Parvam producer Sudhakar Cherukuri will be bankrolling it under the SLV Cinemas banner.

Kriti is already sharing screen space with Nani in her second Telugu film ‘Shyam Sinha Roy’. Meanwhile, Uppena is moving towards a Rs 50-crore club, breaking all the current Indian-wide box office records that debuted in any film.

