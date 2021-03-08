ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Shetty Vicky, Biography, Age, Cinema, Family, Pictures

Kriti Shetty is an Indian actress who appears in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. He started his acting career by acting in a Kannada film. Sarigama In 2009. After the Kanda film, he made his first Tamil film Azhagarsmin Koothirai Unacceptable In the lead role. Later, she appeared in various South Indian films and got acquainted with the audience. In 2020, he acted in a Telugu film Open With Vaishnava Tej. She is also playing the lead role in #RAPO19 directed by Lingusmi.

Biography of Kriti Shetty

Name Kriti Shetty
Real Name Advaita Kriti Shetty
Surname Demand
The business Actress
Date of birth 12 September
Ages Still to be updated
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
marital status Single
Case / lover No
husband No
children No
religion Hindu
educational qualification Still to be updated
school Still to be updated
College Bishop Cotton College, Bangalore
Hobby Listen to music
birth place Udupi, Karnataka, India
Hometown Udupi, Karnataka, India
Current City Bangalore, Karnataka, India
the nationality Indian

Official social profile of Kriti Shetty

facebook.com/Advaitha-krithi-shetty-178134385575726/

twitter.com/krithishett

instagram.com/krithi.shetty_official/

Interesting facts about Kriti Shetty

  • She is a well trained Bharatanatyam dancer.
  • Kriti’s performance in the movie Uppena was highly appreciated.

Kriti shetty movies

year movie role notes
2009 Sarigama Kannada movie
2011 Azhagramayin Koothirai Goddess
2011 Sura Devasena
2012 Kondan Koduthan Sevandhi
2013 Pandia Nadu Amudha
2014 Snehwin Kadalkaral Sneha
2015 Maanga Joshitha
2017 Sevilli
2020 Open

Kriti Shetty Images

Check out the latest pictures of the upstart actress Kriti,

Kriti Shetty

thank you for coming Newsbugz.

