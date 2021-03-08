Kriti Shetty Vicky, Biography, Age, Cinema, Family, Pictures

Kriti Shetty is an Indian actress who appears in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. He started his acting career by acting in a Kannada film. Sarigama In 2009. After the Kanda film, he made his first Tamil film Azhagarsmin Koothirai Unacceptable In the lead role. Later, she appeared in various South Indian films and got acquainted with the audience. In 2020, he acted in a Telugu film Open With Vaishnava Tej. She is also playing the lead role in #RAPO19 directed by Lingusmi.
Biography of Kriti Shetty
|Name
|Kriti Shetty
|Real Name
|Advaita Kriti Shetty
|Surname
|Demand
|The business
|Actress
|Date of birth
|12 September
|Ages
|Still to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Still to be updated
|family
|husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
|marital status
|Single
|Case / lover
|No
|husband
|No
|children
|No
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|Still to be updated
|school
|Still to be updated
|College
|Bishop Cotton College, Bangalore
|Hobby
|Listen to music
|birth place
|Udupi, Karnataka, India
|Hometown
|Udupi, Karnataka, India
|Current City
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|the nationality
|Indian
Official social profile of Kriti Shetty
facebook.com/Advaitha-krithi-shetty-178134385575726/
twitter.com/krithishett
instagram.com/krithi.shetty_official/
Interesting facts about Kriti Shetty
- She is a well trained Bharatanatyam dancer.
- Kriti’s performance in the movie Uppena was highly appreciated.
Kriti shetty movies
|year
|movie
|role
|notes
|2009
|Sarigama
|Kannada movie
|2011
|Azhagramayin Koothirai
|Goddess
|2011
|Sura
|Devasena
|2012
|Kondan Koduthan
|Sevandhi
|2013
|Pandia Nadu
|Amudha
|2014
|Snehwin Kadalkaral
|Sneha
|2015
|Maanga
|Joshitha
|2017
|Sevilli
|2020
|Open
Kriti Shetty Images
Check out the latest pictures of the upstart actress Kriti,
