Kriti Shetty Vicky, Biography, Age, Cinema, Family, Pictures

Reality In the grand finale of popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.