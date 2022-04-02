Krogh Patrick ‘advanced’ with Charlie Bird support as he prepares for climb

Charlie Bird has said he hopes his Climb with Charlie program can be a day of national celebration as he prepares to meet the challenge with the support of the people of Ireland.
Mr. Bird takes Krogh Patrick as part of his this morning climb with charlie fundraising efforts.
Climbing With Charlie has captured the hearts of the nation and as of Friday night, more than €1 million had been raised for the cause.
All proceeds will go to Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association, with more than 150 simultaneous climbs nationwide this weekend.
Mr Bird was joined by his family, friends, as well as the families of singers Daniel O’Donnell and Vicky Phelan, among many others, at Westport’s base camp on Friday night.
Surrounded by his supporters…
