Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda fight: What really happened during Deepak Hooda vs Krunal Pandya fight in Baroda domestic cricket?

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda fight: Lucknow Super Giants have roped both of them in their side for the IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants are going to start their IPL 2022 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28 March 2022. Ahead of the game, there is one such competition within the squad that the fans are eager to see.

When Lucknow signed both Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the auctions, it was a surprise to many. Krunal Pandya was bought for INR 8.25 Crores, whereas Deepak Hooda was roped in at INR 5.75 Crore. Looking at the composition of the squad, both of them are likely to start together for the franchise.

Both of them don’t share a great comradery between them, but the team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir has said that both of them…