Krunal Pandya Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter After Dropping a ‘Dolly’ of Shimron Hetmyer

Krunal Pandya suffered the wrath of trolls after he dropped an easy catch of Shimron Hetmyer against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. It was the 14th over of the match and Hetmyer was batting on just 14 as the southpaw smashed Krishnappa Gowtham’s delivery over long-on where Krunal dropped a regulation catch to give him an extra life. The Windies power-hitter went on to score an unbeaten 36-ball 59 to power his team to a fighting total of 165/6 in 20 overs

The southpaw lived up to his Rs 8.50 crore price tag as he blasted six maximums and a four as Krunal became a meme fest on Twitter.

Krunal’s dropped catch handed a reprieve to Hetmyer and the West Indian made LSG pay as he launched into…