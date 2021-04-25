KSW 60 Results: Champions Retain & Head Kick KO’s

KSW 60 happened Saturday night, April twenty fourth, from Lodz, Poland. Heavyweight champion Phil De Fries (20-6) retained his title with a second spherical TKO win over KSW gentle heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun (18-4).

Within the co-main occasion, Marian Ziolkowski (23-8-1) efficiently retained his KSW light-weight championship with a masterful efficiency and submission win over Maciej Kazieczko (7-2). Elsewhere on the cardboard, Aleksandar Ilic (13-4) and Ion Surdu (11-3) each registered finishes thanks to move kicks, younger prospect Patryk Kaczmarczyk (7-0) gained his promotional debut, grappling ace Vojto Barborik (13-1) registered his tenth profession win by submission, and Marek Samociuk (3-1) shocked the world with an enormous upset win over former worldwide boxing champ Izu Ugonoh (1-1).

KSW 60 Outcomes

Principal Occasion

Heavyweight Title

Phil De Fries (20-6) def. Tomasz Narkun (18-4) through TKO (punches), spherical 2, 3:37.

Co-Principal Occasion

Mild Heavyweight Title

Marian Ziolkowski (23-8-1) vs. Maciej Kazieczko (7-2) through submission (rear-naked choke) spherical 2, 4:24.

Heavyweight

Marek Samociuk (3-1) def. Izu Ugonoh (1-1) through TKO (punches) spherical, 0:27.

Featherweight

Patryk Kaczmarczyk (7-0) def. Michal Sobiech (4-1) through unanimous choice (29-28 x 3).

Middleweight

Aleksandar Ilic (13-4) def. Adrian Dudek (5-2) through TKO (punches), spherical 1, 3:44.

Featherweight

Vojto Barborík (13-1) def. Krzysztof Klaczek (12-7) through submission (rear-naked choke), spherical 2, 2:30.

Girls’s Strawweight

Karolina Wójcik (8-2) def. Aleksandra Rola (3-2) through unanimous choice (29-28 x 3).

176lbs Catchweight

Ion Surdu (11-3) def. Kacper Koziorzebski (7-4) through KO (head kick), 2:19, spherical 1.

Bantamweight

Jakub Wikłacz (11-3-1) def. Patryk Surdyn (5-2) through unanimous choice (30-25 x 3).