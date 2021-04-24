KSW! 60: Stream Reddit, How to watch “Narkun vs De-Fries 2” Online? – Film TMT

Bloody Battle!!!KSW 60 Dwell stream How To Watch MMA Battle Reddit On-line Free A rematch two years within the making headlines KSW 60, with KSW heavyweight champ Phil De Fries placing

KSW 60 De Fries (19-6) scored a five-round choice win over Narkun (18-3) of their preliminary assembly, which happened in March 2019. The loss serves as Narkun’s lone setback over his previous 10 appearances.

How To Watch KSW 60

Date of the gala : April 24, 2021 (Saturday)

Occasion : KSW 60

Venue : studio

Transmission: PPV

[b] Time : 20:00

The rematch now headlines KSW 60, which takes place at April 24 at an undisclosed studio in Lodz, Poland. As with all KSW occasions, the cardboard streams reside on KSWTV.com.

De Fries, a five-time UFC veteran, claimed the KSW title in April 2018 and has gone on to defend his belt 4 occasions, together with the primary win over Narkun. In the meantime, Narkun claimed his gentle heavyweight belt in October 2015 and has since defended the belt 5 occasions. Throughout that stretch, he additionally claimed a pair of wins over longtime veteran Mamed Khalidov.

Moreover at KSW 60, light-weight champ Marian Ziolkowski (22-8-1) places his title on the road in opposition to Maciej Kazieczko (7-1) within the night time’s co-main occasion.

KSW 60. Battle Card

61.2 kg / 135 lb: Jakub Wikłacz (10-3-1, 8 Sub) vs Patryk Surdyn (5-1, 1 KO, 2 Sub)

80 kg / 176 lb: Kacper Koziorzębski (7-3.4 KO) vs Ion Surdu (10-3.7 KO, 1 Sub)

52.2 kg / 115 lb: Aleksandra Rola (3-1, 1 KO) vs Karolina Wójcik (7-2, 2 KO)

65.8 kg / 145 lb: Krzysztof Klaczek (12-6, 3 KO, 4 Sub) vs Vojto Barborik (12-1, 1 KO, 9 Sub)

65.8 kg / 145 lb: Michał Sobiech 4-0 (3 KO) vs Patryk Kaczmarczyk (6-0, 1 KO, 2 Sub)

83.9 kg / 185 lb: Aleksandar Ilic (12-4, 8 KOs, 2 Sat) vs Adrian Dudek (5-1, 4 KOs, 1 Sat)

120.2 kg / 265 lb: Izu Ugonoh (1-0, 1 KO) vs Marek Samociuk (2-1)

70.3 kg / 155 lb: Marian Ziółkowski (22-8-1-1 NC, 6 KO, 12 SUB) vs Maciej Kazieczko (7-1, 4 KO) – battle for the championship belt in gentle weight

120.2 kg / 265 lb: Phil de Fries (19-6, 3 KO, 12 Sub) vs Tomasz Narkun (18-3, 3 KO, 14 Sub) – battle for the heavyweight championship belt

Former worldwide heavyweight boxing champion turned MMA fighter Izu Ugonoh (1-0) will now face undefeated German heavyweight Ugur Ozkaplan (4-0) at KSW 60 after authentic opponent, Thomas Narmo, was pressured to withdraw attributable to struggling a rib damage in coaching.

After a profitable boxing profession that noticed him win regional WBA, IBF, & WBO boxing titles, Ugonoh made his extremely anticipated KSW MMA Battle debut at KSW 54 final August with a TKO win over Quentin Domingos. Now the 34-year-old, who was a part of Jan Blachowicz’s nook for his latest win over Israel Adesanya, is ready for his sophomore look in KSW and he faces a troublesome check.

Ugur Ozkaplan will make his KSW debut and instantly has the chance to have the highest-profile win of his profession. The German big trains out of the famend UFD Fitness center and has a 100% ending ratio with three first-round KO wins and submission victory in his final contest.

A Champion vs. Champion super-fight will headline KSW 60 on April twenty fourth as heavyweight king Phil De Fries (19-6) places his crown on the road as soon as once more in opposition to gentle heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun (18-3) and KSW light-weight champion Marian Ziolkowski (22-8-1) defends his title for the primary time in opposition to KO artist Maciej Kazieczko (7-1) in what must be an explosive co-main occasion.

KSW 60 can be reside worldwide on www.KSWTV.com and the KSW App. Then the Englishman was on prime. And though the duel was fought at full distance, De Fries’ benefit was fairly clear. The judges who awarded him with a unanimous victory had been of the same opinion.

KSW 60 LIVE: Narkun battle – De Fries LIVE ONLINE

The favourite of the Narkun – De Fries battle will in fact be the Englishman. The present heavyweight champion is undefeated in KSW. In his clashes to date he has defeated Michał Andryszak, Karol Bedorf, Narkun, Luis Henrique, and Michał Kita. Narkun has fought two fights for the reason that defeat with De Fries. He gained with Przemysław Mysiala and Ivan Erslan. The battle Narkun vs De Fries will in fact be the conflict of the night of the KSW 60 gala.

The KSW 60 Stroll card is in fact not solely a conflict between Tomasz Narkun and Phil De Fries. The duel between Marian Ziółkowski and Maciej Kazieczka can be going to be very fascinating. Each males will battle for the championship belt within the gentle class. Followers even have nice hopes for the subsequent battle with Izu Ugonoh. The previous boxer will battle Marek Samociuk. As well as, the KSW 60 cage will embody, amongst others, Aleksandar Ilić, Krzysztof Kłaczek or Aleksandra Rola, who will face Karolina Wójcik.

KSW 60: LIVE ONLINE protection and fights. LIVE RESULTS

Through the KSW 60 gala, we’ll in all probability additionally get to know the small print of the subsequent occasion. This guarantees to be significantly fascinating, as a result of – in response to the rumors that rising, Mariusz Pudzianowski will battle Łukasz Jurkowski.

Last Phrase

KSW 60 is a gala with the participation of Tomasz Narkun. The sunshine heavyweight champion will battle the heavyweight champion. If he wins, he’ll break one other barrier and change into the champion of two classes. Nonetheless, the duty is not going to be simple. Each males have already had the chance to satisfy within the cage at KSW 47 in Łódź.