KSW 60 Weigh-In Results: Two Title Fights Official

KSW 60 Weigh-In Results: Two Title Fights Official

All fighters made weight this morning in Lodz, Poland, forward of KSW 60 tomorrow night time dwell worldwide beginning at 8pm CET/2pm EST/11am PST on www.KSWTV.com and the KSW App obtainable on iOS and Android.

The 2 title fights are official as KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries (19-6) will defend his title in opposition to mild heavyweight champ Tomasz Narkun (18-3) in the principle occasion whereas KSW light-weight champion Marian Ziolkowski (22-8-1) will make the primary title protection in opposition to KO artist Maciej Kazieczko (7-1).

Elsewhere on the cardboard Worldwide boxing champ Izu Ugonoh (1-0) will make his sophomore KSW look dealing with brawler Marek Samociuk (2-1), undefeated rising stars Michal Sobiech (4-0) and Patryk Kaczmarczyk (6-0) sq. off, Slovakia’s Vojto Barborik (12-1) makes his anticipated debut, ‘The Joker’ Aleksandar Ilic (12-4) returns, and Alexandra Rola (3-1) clashes with Karolina Wojcik (7-2).

You’ll be able to watch the dwell stream of the ultimate face-offs right now at 6pm CET/5pm BST/12pm EST/9am PST on the official KSW Fb Web page and YouTube Channel.

KSW 60 weigh-in outcomes beneath:

Primary Occasion
Heavyweight Title Combat
Champion Phil De Fries (119.8kg/264lb) vs. Tomasz Narkun (101.5kg/224lb)

Co-Primary Occasion
Light-weight Title Combat
Champion Marian Ziółkowski (70.3kg / 155lb) vs. Maciej Kazieczko (70.3kg / 155lb)

Heavyweight
Izu Ugonoh (107.2kg/236lb) vs. Marek Samociuk (108.5kg/239lb)

Featherweight
Michał Sobiech (65.8kg / 145lb) vs. Patryk Kaczmarczyk (66.3kg / 146lb)

Middleweight
Aleksandar Ilić (84.4kg / 186lb) vs. Adrian Dudek (84.3kg / 186lb)

Featherweight
Krzysztof Klaczek (66.1kg / 146lb) vs. Vojto Barborik (66kg / 145lb)

Strawweight
Aleksandra Rola (52.5kg / 116lb) vs. Karolina Wójcik (52.1kg / 115lb)

Catchweight 176lb/80kg
Kacper Koziorzębski (79.9kg / 176lb) vs. Ion Surdu (80kg / 176lb)

Bantamweight
Jakub Wikłacz (61.7kg / 136lb) vs. Patryk Surdyn (61.7kg / 136lb)

