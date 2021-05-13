Kuch Rang Pyar Ke…3 to have these New faces

Just like all the fans of the show, we too are also eagerly waiting for Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Hi to come back to our TV screens with the third season. And the makers are finalizing everything at a lightning speed. From Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes sharing throwback moments to the channel teasing about revealing their looks soon, it is indeed happening too quickly.

There are some faces which will be the same as the previous seasons of the show just like the lead Sheikh and Fernandes. However, there will be many new faces too essaying many different characters.

On that note, recent reports suggest that actors Ramakant Dayama and Anuradha Rajadhyaksha have been roped in to play important roles in the third season. It is being said that they will be introduced as a part of a new family in the show.

The fans have been excited all this time and will only get more excited with more news coming in. Are you looking forward to it?