Kukku Update with Krukku Kannada Grand Premiere Episode 24 April 2021: Check Today’s Highlights – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

So, not too long ago, we’ve seen the winner of the second season of Kullu with Komali. Effectively, not too long ago Kani Thiru has emerged because the winner of the present. However as leisure prepare dinner with Komali involves an finish, the present has been tailored by Kannada tv with Kakku as Kukku. The second season of Kuku with Komali was introduced by the Kannada model of the cooking-comedy present. Ever because the present was introduced, it has began attracting viewers’ consideration. Later, the present’s newest promo additionally captivated the viewers.

This would be the first season of Kukku with Krikku which premieres on April 10, 2021 at 8:30 pm. Sandalwood appeared as one of many present’s friends on the premiere, one of many brightest stars of Kichha Sudeep and Abhinav Chakraborty. He’s the chief visitor of the grand occasion. We’ve got additionally seen that hysterical interplay with the contestants and inspired them to carry out higher in all duties. Later, all of the contestants launched a particular cake for Sudeep to have a good time his 25 years of auspicious event within the leisure trade.

Effectively, the present has chosen its prime 8 contestants who’ve already teamed up with Kirkus. Whereas all contestants are prepared to seem and compete in all of the motion. As well as, the present not too long ago launched Sihikahi Chandru and Chef Venkatesh Bhat as judges on the present following a cooking and comedy present. The all-new season of the cooking present is being hosted by Akul Balaji.

If we discuss concerning the contestants then Lasya Nagraj, Sundar Veena, Kavita Gowda, Chandan Kumar, Vanita Vasu, Remo, Kirik Keerthi and Apoorva are the contestants. Alternatively, Abhigyan Vishwanath, Jagappa, Vishwa, Arun Sagar, Karunya Ram, Nayana, Pratham, Chaitra Vasudevan, Lokesh are Kiriku within the present. All of the contestants and Kiriku staff up with one another to carry out all of the upcoming duties. Effectively, this would be the first ever cooking and comedy Kannada present.

All the newest glimpses of the present are extremely entertaining and fascinating. Viewers can get pleasure from all the newest episodes of the present at Star Suvarna each Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. All viewers can get pleasure from all episodes on Disney + Hotstar anytime. Replace all of the written episodes on Kuku with Krikku right here within the social telecast.